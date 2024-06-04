Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Global SuperDividend US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 142.5% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 617,000 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $626.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

