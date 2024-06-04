Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $54,894,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 55.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 36,243 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- C3.ai is Starting to Show AI Tailwinds Accelerating
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Bargain Alert: Zscaler Stock and The Case For A 70% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.