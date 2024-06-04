Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,641,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.34 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

