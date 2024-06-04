Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.