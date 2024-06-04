Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $84,025,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 181,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,285 shares of company stock worth $9,580,635 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

QCOM stock opened at $204.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $217.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

