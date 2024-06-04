Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.80.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

YUM stock opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

