Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$0.95

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Bear Creek Mining stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.79. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

About Bear Creek Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.