Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$0.95

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Bear Creek Mining Price Performance
Bear Creek Mining stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.79. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.
About Bear Creek Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bear Creek Mining
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.