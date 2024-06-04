StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $874.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,763 shares in the company, valued at $511,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,563.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

