StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SBFG opened at $14.11 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

