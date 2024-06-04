StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp makes up approximately 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Express Co owned approximately 2.74% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

