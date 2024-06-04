StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186,907.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in Invitae by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 776,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

