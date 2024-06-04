STP Self Reported Market Cap Tops $99.09 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market cap of $99.09 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,593.19 or 1.00035195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012114 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00108445 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0505807 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,324,883.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

