Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.53

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 18480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 177,350 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,028,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

