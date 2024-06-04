Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,741,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.53% of Suncor Energy worth $633,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $232,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. 2,060,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

