Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 0.8% Following Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $756.69 and last traded at $764.60. 1,590,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,841,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $770.59.

Specifically, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.98.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

