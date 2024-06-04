S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.93. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed makes up about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

