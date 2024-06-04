SWS Partners Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SWS Partners lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,433,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,120,000 after purchasing an additional 114,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $296.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.66. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.32 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,875 shares of company stock worth $117,511,146 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

