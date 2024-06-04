SWS Partners Sells 2,687 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 795.0% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

AMAT stock opened at $214.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $185.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

