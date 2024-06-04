Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

TCMD traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 212,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,205. The company has a market cap of $290.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,356 shares of company stock valued at $88,462. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.