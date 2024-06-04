Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $151.06 and last traded at $152.66. Approximately 3,947,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,807,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average is $125.51. The stock has a market cap of $784.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

