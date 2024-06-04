TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its holdings in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,279 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TASK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

TaskUs Price Performance

NASDAQ:TASK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 218,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,914. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.36. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.