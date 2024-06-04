TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.94.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$52.38. 795,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,552. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$51.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns -29 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

