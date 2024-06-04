TD Cowen Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $135.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $118.96 on Friday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,307,000 after acquiring an additional 773,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 254.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,449,000 after acquiring an additional 47,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

