TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 681,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $95,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,691,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.30. The company had a trading volume of 280,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,487. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

