Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $12,521.52 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $12,521.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,667.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,578,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,248. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after buying an additional 767,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $9,714,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,807,000 after buying an additional 418,909 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.