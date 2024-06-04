Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up approximately 2.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.35% of Tenet Healthcare worth $26,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 669.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $13,628,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,062 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:THC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.24. 1,003,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,439. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

