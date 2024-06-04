Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $141.02 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.16. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $146.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

