Terex Co. (TEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Terex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 74.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Terex has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Terex to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Terex Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. Terex has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

Insider Transactions at Terex

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,968 shares of company stock worth $10,036,882 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

