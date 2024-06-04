TFG Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 4,250 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 88,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.0 %

HWM opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

