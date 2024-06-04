TFG Advisers LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after purchasing an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,506,000 after purchasing an additional 174,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,766 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

