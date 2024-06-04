TFG Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
