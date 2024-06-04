TFG Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.