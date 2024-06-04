TFG Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average of $146.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

