TFG Advisers LLC Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after buying an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,746,000 after buying an additional 125,919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,311 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of PM opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,250 shares of company stock worth $3,158,148. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
