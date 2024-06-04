The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Boeing worth $121,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,150,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.06. 3,307,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,943,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.50. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

