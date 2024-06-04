The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Down 11.8% in May

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Boeing Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,897,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.50. Boeing has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Boeing by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

