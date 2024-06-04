The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Down 11.8% in May

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Boeing Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE BA traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,897,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.50. Boeing has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
