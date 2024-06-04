The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $328.20. 4,296,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,187. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.