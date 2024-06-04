The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 15,203 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.17% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $78,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 132,466.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,353. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

PNFP stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 73,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,214. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

