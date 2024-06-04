The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,738,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,432 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.56% of Nutrien worth $436,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $3,433,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,121,000 after acquiring an additional 131,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. 577,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

