The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Tesla worth $518,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,597 shares of company stock valued at $35,733,686 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,323,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,255,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

