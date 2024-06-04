The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,088,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Tesla worth $518,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Tesla
In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,597 shares of company stock valued at $35,733,686 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla
Tesla Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,323,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,255,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.89.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.