The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 622,696 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,625,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $83,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,514 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,189,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,173. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

