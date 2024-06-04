The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $290,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 690,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 208,952 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WBD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,069,830. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.