The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $374.16 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,487,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CGI were worth $374,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 448,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 493,145 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 13,384.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 648,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.63. 32,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,332. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

