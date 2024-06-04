The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $565.72 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,365,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 215,310 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $565,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.97. 2,917,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.