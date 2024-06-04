The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $85.51 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Synopsys worth $85,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Synopsys by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 269,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,545,000 after purchasing an additional 190,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.77. The stock had a trading volume of 303,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,913. The firm has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $557.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

