The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.29% of Ingersoll Rand worth $89,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,394 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,413 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. 1,213,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $96.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

