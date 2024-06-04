The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,779,896 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,779,896 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.90% of BCE worth $324,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in BCE by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,085,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,678,000 after acquiring an additional 287,261 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,907,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. 417,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,996. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

