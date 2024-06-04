The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $153.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.43.

Several analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 620.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. Middleby has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

