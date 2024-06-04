The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,096 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $67,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,275,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,945. The company has a market capitalization of $394.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

