The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) PT Raised to GBX 589

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 521 ($6.68) to GBX 589 ($7.55) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON TPFG traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 433.65 ($5.56). The company had a trading volume of 138,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,252. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.14 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 354.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The Property Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 435.78 ($5.58).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

