The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.0 %

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,505. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $97.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.78, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.